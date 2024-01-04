St. Paul house fire: 1 person dies after mother, 6 children rescued from home

The St. Paul Fire Department (SPFD) said one of the seven people who were rescued from a house fire and hospitalized with critical injuries has died.

The fire started around 1:31 a.m. in a home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. An adult and six children, between the ages of 1 and 6, were inside the home when the fire started.

Officials say firefighters were at the scene in less than four minutes. Fire crews entered the home, and found all seven people unconscious. They were taken to Regions Hospital and were in critical condition on Wednesday night.

In an update on Thursday, the SPFD said one person died but did not say whether it was the mother or one of the six children. However, family members in a GoFundMe identified it was one of the children who died.

Pacheng Vang struggled to articulate his grief after his home on Arkwright, where he had lived with his family for the past year and a half, became uninhabitable due to a fire.

"I’m all over the place, I can’t really explain the feelings," Pacheng previously told FOX 9.

Vang, who was at work when the fire broke out, expressed his profound gratitude to the first responders on Wednesday. "I’m very grateful for your guys' help, and without you guys, I wouldn’t see my family… they’re still breathing right now."

The fire chief commended the firefighters for their heroic efforts, particularly one firefighter who was instrumental in rescuing three of the seven family members.

"This individual went in, quickly found one child, pulled the child out, went back in, found another child, pulled that child out, and went back in for a third time, found another child, and pulled that child out," the chief recounted.

Investigators say the fire appears to be accidental, but they are still narrowing down the exact cause.