Minneapolis man found dead in trash can: Cause of death revealed

The death of a man found stuffed in a garbage can in Minneapolis has been ruled a homicide, a medical examiner's report revealed on Monday.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Reid Johnson, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the report determined. His body was discovered at a home along 30th Avenue North near North Lyndale Avenue and near a church.,

Johnson's body was discovered in a detached garage on Sunday afternoon by a relator who had shown up for an open house. The day before, the relator had contacted police after finding an unknown car in the garage.

When he returned on Sunday, the car was gone but another object was left behind. When the relator and the homeowner went to move that item, they found the body.

"It's just a horrible thing to have happened to anybody. To die and be put in a garbage can," the homeowner lamented on Sunday. "It's unbelievable. It's hard to think about."

The home is currently vacant and up for sale. Sunday, police said the death was being investigated as a suspicious death.