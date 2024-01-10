Minnesotans owed back wages: Here’s how to check if you’re one of them

Several thousand Minnesotans are owed more than $2 million in back wages due to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) not being able to find them.

According to the DOL’s Wage and Hours division, nearly 7,000 people in Minnesota are owed parts of the collected sum, and a significant portion of that money remains unclaimed.

In many cases, an employee's name or address change can make it hard to notify them that the money is owed, according to the announcement.

In an effort to help people collect wages owed, the department has created an online search function called Workers Owed Wages (WOW). Both English and Spanish versions of the website are available.



The Wage and Hour Division only holds the back wages for three years before being required to turn the back wages over to the Department of the Treasury as unclaimed.