St. Paul house fire: Adult, 6 children in critical condition

By FOX 9 News
Payne-Phalen
St. Paul fire injured 7: Raw press conference

St. Paul fire officials held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss a fire that injured seven people, including six children.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Seven people were inside a home when it started on fire early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Paul Fire Department. 

The SPFD says the fire started around 1:31 a.m. in a home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. The six children and one adult were inside the home when the fire started. Officials say when firefighters entered the home, they found all seven people unconscious. The seven were all taken to Regions Hospital where they are currently in critical condition. 

SPFD believes the fire was accidental.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 