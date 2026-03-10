Bloomington au pair arrested for malicious punishment of child after security footage review

The Brief Bloomington police responded to a potential child abuse case on March 6, 2026. Surveillance footage provided by a 5-month-old child's father showed concerning incidents involving the family's au pair, Belky Lilibeth Acosta-Olmedo. A review of the footage and markings on the child led to charges being filed against Acosta-Olmedo.



Bloomington police are investigating the potential malicious punishment of a child by an au pair working with its family after reviewing surveillance footage.

Bloomington au pair charged

What we know:

Belky Lilibeth Acosta-Olmedo, 29, of Bloomington, faces two counts of malicious punishment of a child for incidents that allegedly occurred from March 4–5, 2026.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, the victim's father noticed unusual behavior from his 2-year-old, which prompted him to review surveillance footage from the days in question.

The footage allegedly showed Acosta-Olmedo handling the 5-month-old child roughly, including dropping it onto a mat, and forcefully holding a pacifier in the child's mouth.

When the victim continued to cry louder after having their face covered and pushed, the footage showed Acosta-Olmedo taking it from the crib and repeatedly smacking its back.

A total of three separate incidents were reported to police, charges state.

Police response and arrest

Dig deeper:

Charges state that the victim's father allowed law enforcement to view the surveillance footage, as well as, took images of the child’s face, which led to Acosta-Olmedo's arrest.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the child or any potential motives behind the attacks.