Bloomington au pair arrested for malicious punishment of child after security footage review
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police are investigating the potential malicious punishment of a child by an au pair working with its family after reviewing surveillance footage.
What we know:
Belky Lilibeth Acosta-Olmedo, 29, of Bloomington, faces two counts of malicious punishment of a child for incidents that allegedly occurred from March 4–5, 2026.
According to charges filed in Hennepin County, the victim's father noticed unusual behavior from his 2-year-old, which prompted him to review surveillance footage from the days in question.
The footage allegedly showed Acosta-Olmedo handling the 5-month-old child roughly, including dropping it onto a mat, and forcefully holding a pacifier in the child's mouth.
When the victim continued to cry louder after having their face covered and pushed, the footage showed Acosta-Olmedo taking it from the crib and repeatedly smacking its back.
A total of three separate incidents were reported to police, charges state.
Police response and arrest
Dig deeper:
Charges state that the victim's father allowed law enforcement to view the surveillance footage, as well as, took images of the child’s face, which led to Acosta-Olmedo's arrest.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the child or any potential motives behind the attacks.
The Source: Information provided by charges filed in Hennepin County.