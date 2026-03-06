MN flags ordered at half-staff to honor Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Walz has ordered flags at half-staff to honor the ultimate sacrifice of Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor. Amor was one of six U.S. service members who were killed by an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on March 1. She was a White Bear Lake native and is survived by a husband and two children.



Flags in Minnesota are ordered to fly at half-staff to honor Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, a soldier and White Bear Lake native who was killed by an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.

Big picture view:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on the day of interment for Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor.

She was one of six U.S. service members killed by an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on March 1, just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, which launched retaliatory strikes.

The attack is still under investigation by the U.S. Department of War.

All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, lowa. Amor enlisted in the National Guard as a 92A (Automated Logistics Specialist) in 2005. She transferred to the Army Reserve in 2006, and deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019.

She is recognized for "more than 20 years with commitment and distinction in logistics operations supporting fellow service members," according to the governor's office.

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags to honor her legacy.

Photo of Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor shared via GoFundMe. (Supplied)

Loved ones honor Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor

What they're saying:

Her husband, Joey Amor, said in a social media post that he shared the "hardest news of his life" following Nicole's death.

The post, in part, said, "My wife, SFC Nicole Amor, passed away while serving our country. Nicole was a rare and special light in this world, and she will be missed more than words can ever explain.

"Nicole had a way of being everyone’s mother and best friend at the same time. She loved with all of her heart, and she always knew exactly when to throw that perfectly timed sarcastic remark your way. That was her; strong, loving, and real.

"She was loved so greatly by so many people, and she loved each and every one of you right back.

"Over the past days I’ve seen so many memories of my beautiful wife being shared, and I am deeply grateful to read every single story. Each one paints the same picture, the incredible woman we all knew and loved, and who loved us just as deeply in return.

"Nicole was an amazing soldier, but more than that she was an amazing wife, mother, and friend. The world is dimmer without her light in it, but her love and the impact she made will live on in all of us.

"Nicole, you were and always will be the love of my life. Your light will live on through our children and through everyone who had the blessing of knowing you. We will carry you with us forever.

"So many people have reached out asking what they can do to help our family during this time. The truth is, the support, prayers, and stories about Nicole have already meant more to us than I can possibly explain.

"Nicole loved gardening. It was one of the places where she found peace and joy. One of the things I would love to do in her honor is build a greenhouse — a place that would have made her incredibly happy and at peace. A space where her love for growing things can continue to live on."

Local perspective:

Gov. Walz shared the following statement:

"Sergeant First Class Amor answered the call to serve and gave her life in service to our nation. She wore our nation’s uniform with courage and selflessness, demonstrating dedication and honor throughout her life and career. Her life was marked by service to others, and her memory will be treasured by all who were fortunate to know her. With deep gratitude, Minnesota recognizes Sergeant First Class Amor’s unwavering dedication and bravery, and I extend my deepest condolences to her loved ones."

Greenhouse crowdfund

What you can do:

Joey Amor said Nicole's memory will be honored with a greenhouse that "reflects the love, warmth, and life that she brought into this world."

Those who want to contribute can do so through the GoFundMe found by clicking here.