Jon Pardi to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Jon Pardi and special guest MacKenzie Porter are the final acts announced for the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert series.

The two artists will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Tickets are priced at $44, $51, $61, $71 and $88. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28. You can buy them via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Jon Pardi and his special guest were the final acts announced in the 2024 Grandstand Concert series. The full lineup includes:

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale.

This year’s Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.