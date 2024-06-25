Expand / Collapse search
Jon Pardi to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 25, 2024 1:16pm CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

Jon Pardi performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Getty Images)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Jon Pardi and special guest MacKenzie Porter are the final acts announced for the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert series. 

The two artists will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. 

Tickets are priced at $44, $51, $61, $71 and $88. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28. You can buy them via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. 

Jon Pardi and his special guest were the final acts announced in the 2024 Grandstand Concert series. The full lineup includes: 

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. 

This year’s Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. 