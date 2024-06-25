Jon Pardi to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Jon Pardi and special guest MacKenzie Porter are the final acts announced for the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert series.
The two artists will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Tickets are priced at $44, $51, $61, $71 and $88. They go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28. You can buy them via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
Jon Pardi and his special guest were the final acts announced in the 2024 Grandstand Concert series. The full lineup includes:
- Aug. 22: Becky G
- Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper
- Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
- Aug. 25: Blake Shelton
- Aug. 26: Happy Together Tour
- Aug. 27: Ludacris and T-Pain
- Aug. 28: Jon Pardi with Mackenzie Porter
- Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe
- Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty
- Aug. 31: Stephen Sanchez
- Sept. 1: Minnesota State Fair amateur talent contest finals
- Sept. 2: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024
Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale.
This year’s Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.