Matchbox Twenty to perform at Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 9, 2024 9:22am CDT
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Matchbox Twenty is coming to the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer. 

The fair announced on Tuesday that the Grammy Award-nominated rock band will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. 

Tickets, priced between $67 and $134, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12. They can be purchased through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

Matchbox Twenty is the latest Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced. The others are: 

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. 