Mötley Crüe to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

article

The 80s rocker band Mötley Crüe is coming to the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer.

The fair on Tuesday announced that Mötley Crüe is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. The three-time Grammy nominee band has sold over 100 million albums and recently co-headlined a stadium tour with Def Leppard in the summer of 2022.

This is the third Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Kidz Bop is set to perform on Monday, Sept. 2 and comedian Nate Bargatze is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24.

Tickets for Mötley Crüe’s show will range in price from $77-$207 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16. Tickets are available through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.