Minneapolis police: Man stole 27 guns from UPS facility, 8 recovered

The Brief Minneapolis police say a man stole 27 guns from a UPS shipping facility, and they've recovered eight of them. The man worked at the facility where the guns were stolen, police said. The man was also found to have narcotics and "thousands of dollars in cash."



Minneapolis police say a man stole 27 handguns from a UPS shipping facility where he worked, and they're working on recovering all the weapons.

27 handguns stolen from UPS facility

What we know:

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Minneapolis Police Department says a man reportedly stole 27 handguns from a UPS shipping facility where he worked.

Police tracked the man to Mystic Lake Casino, where they arrested him.

Officers seized eight stolen handguns, the post said. Authorities also recovered narcotics and "thousands of dollars in cash." The suspect has been booked into Hennepin County Jail.

What we don't know:

Further details about the theft haven't been released, but FOX 9 has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.

MPD says it is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to locate the 19 handguns still missing.