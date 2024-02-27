Happy Together Tour returns to Minnesota State Fair in 2024

article

The Happy Together Tour, featuring The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills, has been added to the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series for 2024.

The tour will feature chart-topping hits from the 1960s and 1970s, and will include returning favorites and new additions.

The show will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, with tickets priced at $33 and $66. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1, through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

This is the latest Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced. The others are:

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get Together.

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.