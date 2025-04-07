Isanti County crash leaves 2 men dead
article
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash in Athens Township left two men dead Monday afternoon.
Athens Township fatal crash
What we know:
According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, a two-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. at 269th Avenue Northeast near the intersection of Tucker Trail Northeast.
At the scene, deputies found one of the drivers dead. Life-saving measures were given to the other driver, but he ultimately died at the scene, authorities said.
Both men were the only occupants of their vehicles.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement did not say what caused or led up to the crash, but it is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Source: This report was written from a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.