Isanti County crash leaves 2 men dead

Published  April 7, 2025 5:04pm CDT
The Brief

    • Two men are dead after a car crash in Athens Township in Isanti County Monday afternoon.
    • Both men died at the scene of the crash.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash in Athens Township left two men dead Monday afternoon. 

Athens Township fatal crash 

What we know:

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, a two-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. at 269th Avenue Northeast near the intersection of Tucker Trail Northeast. 

At the scene, deputies found one of the drivers dead. Life-saving measures were given to the other driver, but he ultimately died at the scene, authorities said. 

Both men were the only occupants of their vehicles. 

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not say what caused or led up to the crash, but it is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The Source: This report was written from a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. 

