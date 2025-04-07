Isanti County crash leaves 2 men dead

article

A crash in Athens Township left two men dead Monday afternoon.

Athens Township fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, a two-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. at 269th Avenue Northeast near the intersection of Tucker Trail Northeast.

At the scene, deputies found one of the drivers dead. Life-saving measures were given to the other driver, but he ultimately died at the scene, authorities said.

Both men were the only occupants of their vehicles.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not say what caused or led up to the crash, but it is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.