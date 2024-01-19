Minnesota State Fair grandstand shows: Kidz Bop Live is first show announced

article

Kidz Bop Live is coming to the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series this summer.

The fair on Friday announced the show, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. Kidz Bop is known as the No. 1 music brand for kids.

This is the first Grandstand Concert Series concert to be announced for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Tickets will range in price from $24-$48, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. Tickets are available through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets are not currently available at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office.