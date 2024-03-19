Blake Shelton to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

article

Blake Shelton is coming to the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer.

The fair announced on Tuesday that the country music star is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Tickets are priced between $77 and $207 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22. They can be purchased through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

This is the latest Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced. The others are:

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.