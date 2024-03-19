Expand / Collapse search

Blake Shelton to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blake Shelton is coming to the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer. 

The fair announced on Tuesday that the country music star is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Tickets are priced between $77 and $207 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22. They can be purchased through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

This is the latest Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced. The others are: 

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. 