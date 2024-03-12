Chance the Rapper to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

article

Chance the Rapper has been added to the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series for 2024.

The fair announced on Tuesday that multi-Grammy award winner Chance the Rapper is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Tickets are priced between $48 and $148 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15 through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

This is the latest Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced. The others are:

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get Together.

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.