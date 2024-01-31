Minnesota State Fair grandstand shows: Comedian Nate Bargatze

article

Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer.

The fair on Tuesday announced "The Be Funny Tour" is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Bargatze has multiple Netflix specials, including "The Greatest Average American" in 2021, which landed him a Grammy nomination for the Best Comedy Album.

This is the second Grandstand Concert Series show to be announced for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. Kidz Bop, the No. 1 music brand for children, is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 2.

Tickets for Bargatze’s show will range in price from $77-$197 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. Tickets are available through etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.