Chaska community celebrates elderly woman’s rescue from burning fire

The Brief A Chaska police officer helped an elderly woman escape from a burning home on Monday morning. The 79-year-old resident is expected to be okay. Chaska Police later presented the woman’s neighbor with an award for alerting police to the fire.



Chaska Police Sergeant Kyle Hance’s shift was coming to an end around 5:30 a.m. on Monday when he learned a home in the Brandondale neighborhood was burning with an elderly woman inside.

Neighbor Natasha Adams called 911 after the smoke woke her up.

"I just started smelling a really heavy waxy smell like 100 candles on fire," Natasha said. "All of a sudden, I just saw a flame, and I thought, oh my gosh."

The fire was burning underneath the home of her neighbor and mother-in-law, 79-year-old Joyce Maxine Adams.

As soon as he arrived, Officer Hance entered the home and began to search for Joyce. The 79-year-old needed help to exit the home.

"Joyce was actually surprisingly calm given the situation," Officer Hance said. "It just feels really good to help people, so I’m glad we could be there for her."

"Our Chaska police officers are heroes and this is evidence of that," Natasha told FOX 9.

READ MORE: Chaska police officer rescues woman from house fire: Video

79-year-old recovering after fire

What we know:

Now, the Adams family says Joyce is doing well after receiving care at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.