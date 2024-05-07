Expand / Collapse search

Becky G to perform at Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 7, 2024 8:36am CDT
Singer Becky G performs onstage during the final night of the "Mi Casa, Su Casa tour at The Novo on October 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Becky G is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series. 

She'll perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, as the opening night headliner for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

Tickets are priced at $44, $61, $71 (all reserved seating) and $88 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 10. You can buy them online via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Becky G is the latest act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair. The others are: 

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.