Becky G to perform at Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Becky G is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.
She'll perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, as the opening night headliner for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Tickets are priced at $44, $61, $71 (all reserved seating) and $88 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 10. You can buy them online via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
Becky G is the latest act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair. The others are:
- Aug. 22: Becky G
- Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper
- Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
- Aug. 25: Blake Shelton
- Aug. 26: Happy Together Tour
- Aug. 27: Ludacris and T-Pain
- Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe
- Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty
- Aug. 31: Stephen Sanchez
- Sept. 2: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024
Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.