Becky G to perform at Minnesota State Fair

article

Becky G is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.

She'll perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, as the opening night headliner for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Tickets are priced at $44, $61, $71 (all reserved seating) and $88 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 10. You can buy them online via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Becky G is the latest act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair. The others are:

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.