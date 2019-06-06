Rochester, Minn. woman eliminated after making final 6 on MasterChef
A Minnesota woman's impressive run on FOX cooking show MasterChef came to an end Wednesday evening.
Mac Miller death: Man arrested for selling counterfeit drugs to rapper, contributing to his death
A man has been arrested in connection to the death of rapper Mac Miller.
Mario Lopez hints at possible ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion
Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater in the popular 90’s sitcom, “Saved by the Bell,” reportedly hinted at a possible reunion of the beloved cast in a new show.
Comedian Kevin Hart and driver suffer 'major back injuries' in crash
Comedian Kevin Hart and his driver suffered "major back injuries" in a car crash in the Malibu Hills late Saturday night, a report said.
The places it'll go: Dr. Seuss exhibition hitting the road
Dr. Seuss is hitting the road this fall with a large interactive exhibit that will immerse visitors in some of the most iconic books by the beloved children's writer.
Hawking sandwiches and comedy, Floyd's opens at the Guthrie
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage debuts her latest work in Minneapolis
'Baby Shark' cereal to hit store shelves this weekend
There’s a new cereal in town for every "Baby Shark" fan.
Florida mom has a magical day at Walt Disney World after kids head to first day of school
This Florida mom rung in the first day of school by visiting Walt Disney World after dropping her kids off.
Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88
Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.
Netflix will curb smoking in original programming following complaints about 'Stranger Things'
Netflix is in hot water for its recent increase in depictions of smoking and tobacco use in some of its original programming.
Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall
Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London Saturday night by announcing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive a kidney transplant this fall.
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says
Disney actor Cameron Boyce, 20, has died, according to a report.
Teen takes senior pictures at Chick-fil-A
DERIDDER, La. (FOX 10) - "Eat mor chikin" even when taking senior pictures!
Chip and Joanna Gaines donate $1.5M to St. Jude Children's Hospital
Former “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a massive donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
NEW YORK (AP) - Gloria Vanderbilt has died at 95, son Anderson Cooper announces on CNN.
Long line at 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' at Universal Orlando Resort
"Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" opened at Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday.
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot!
Country singer Darius Rucker raises over $2 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital
Darius Rucker has officially raised over $2 million for the St. Jude Children's Hospital over a decade of fundraising, according to a press release from the country singer.
'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies
Dr. John, the New Orleans singer and piano player who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, his family said. He was 77.