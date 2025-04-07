St. Paul restaurant makes Food & Wine's top 15 ranking

The Brief Myriel in St. Paul was named one of Food & Wine's top 15 U.S. restaurants, the only Minnesota spot that made the list. The magazine compiled input from 400 experts to craft the list. Chef Karyn Tomlinson has earned prior accolades from Food & Wine and a recent James Beard nomination.



A St. Paul restaurant made the cut in Food & Wine's experts' list of top restaurants.

Food & Wine's top 15 restaurants

What we know:

The Food & Wine Global Tastemakers ranking focused on the best restaurants in the United States. The magazine solicited input from "400 chefs, writers, and travel pros" to get their recommendations on the best dining spots.

The list features Michelin star spots, James Beard Award winners, and even a restaurant owned by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

Local perspective:

Myriel in St. Paul is the only Minnesota restaurant featured in the ranking and only one of two Midwest eateries on the list (the other being Chicago's Virtue).

The blurb for Myriel touts the restaurant's "grandma chic" style and a menu featuring "stunning dishes" like its "crispy and rosy duck breast."

Other recognitions

Big picture view:

Myriel has gotten plenty of recognition from Food & Wine, including its chef Karyn Tomlinson being named "best new chef". The blog also featured Myriel's apple pie among an editor's "best bites" of 2022 list.

The restaurant has also been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Esquire, and the Washington Post.

Last week, the restaurant also earned a James Beard nomination.