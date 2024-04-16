Ludacris, T-Pain coming to Minnesota State Fair
article
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ludacris and T-Pain are the latest acts announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.
The two artists will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Tickets are priced at $44, $51, $61, and $88. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19. You can buy them via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
Ludacris and T-Pain are the latest acts to be announced for the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series. The others are:
- Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper
- Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
- Aug. 25: Blake Shelton
- Aug. 26: Happy Together Tour
- Aug. 27: Ludacris and T-Pain
- Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe
- Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty
- Sept. 2: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024
Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.