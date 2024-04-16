Expand / Collapse search

Ludacris, T-Pain coming to Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 16, 2024 8:17am CDT
Ludacris at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ludacris and T-Pain are the latest acts announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series. 

The two artists will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. 

Tickets are priced at $44, $51, $61, and $88. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 19. You can buy them via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Ludacris and T-Pain are the latest acts to be announced for the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series. The others are: 

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. 