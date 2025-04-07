Blue Plate co-owner dies in Wisconsin motorcycle crash

article

The Brief The co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurants Co., David Burley, was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. The company operates seven restaurants in the Twin Cities, in addition to the Blue Barn at the Minnesota State Fair. All Blue Plate restaurants will be closed on Monday, April 7.



David Burley, the co-owner of Blue Plate restaurants, was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in western Wisconsin.

Crash details

The backstory:

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Hudson. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a driver was on the right shoulder, attempting to overtake traffic, when he struck a guard rail and ultimately hit Burley, who was driving a motorcycle. Both vehicles then crashed into a concrete median barrier.

Burley, 58, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

The crash report indicates the 33-year-old driver from Brooklyn Park had used alcohol, though it does not say whether it’s considered a factor in the collision. The incident remains under investigation.

Blue Plate Restaurant Company

Local perspective:

Burley was the co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant Company, which operates seven restaurants throughout the Twin Cities – The Free House, The Lowry, Three Squares Restaurant, Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, Groveland Tap and Highland Grill. The company also operates the Blue Barn stand at the Minnesota State Fair.

"David was the heart and soul of Blue Plate — a visionary leader and a joyful, generous spirit who made everyone feel welcome," a post on social media said. "Since opening our first restaurant in 1993, David’s energy, creativity, and kindness have shaped everything we are today."

All Blue Plate restaurants will be closed on Monday, April 7, out of respect and remembrance of Burley, according to posts on their social media.