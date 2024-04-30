Stephen Sanchez to perform at Minnesota State Fair
article
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Stephen Sanchez is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series.
He'll perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Tickets are priced at $34, $44, $54, $64 (all reserved seating) and $68 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 3. You can buy them online via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.
Stephen Sanchez is the latest act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair. The others are:
- Aug. 23: Chance the Rapper
- Aug. 24: Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
- Aug. 25: Blake Shelton
- Aug. 26: Happy Together Tour
- Aug. 27: Ludacris and T-Pain
- Aug. 29: Mötley Crüe
- Aug. 30: Matchbox Twenty
- Aug. 31: Stephen Sanchez
- Sept. 2: KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024
Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.