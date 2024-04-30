Expand / Collapse search

Stephen Sanchez to perform at Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 30, 2024 11:39am CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
Stephen Sanchez performs onstage at Le Trianon on February 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Stephen Sanchez is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series. 

He'll perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. 

Tickets are priced at $34, $44, $54, $64 (all reserved seating) and $68 for the party deck. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 3. You can buy them online via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Stephen Sanchez is the latest act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair. The others are: 

Tickets for the previously announced shows are already on sale. Additional Grandstand shows will be announced ahead of the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 

This year's Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.