Chaska police officer rescues woman from house fire: Video

What we know:

The Chaska Police Department said Sgt. Kyle Hance responded to a report of a house fire at 5:39 a.m. on Monday.

A neighbor, who called 911, was outside directing first responders when Sgt. Hance noticed a fire under the home, and flames were starting to climb the air conditioning unit.

Hance went into the home, which was filled with smoke, and found an 80-year-old woman, who wasn't able to get out on her own.

He helped her out of the house and confirmed no one else was inside. The woman was not injured.

The rescued was captured on Hance's body camera.

From the time the neighbor called 911, to Hance helping the woman out of the house, it was fewer than 5 minutes, Chaska Police Department said.

The Chaska Fire Department arrived moments after Hance rescued the woman and extinguished the fire.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started or how much damage was caused.