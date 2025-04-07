MN filmmaker making documentary about classic concession trailers

The Brief Local filmmaker Justin Atkinson is making an independent documentary about Filmack Studios. The Chicago-based production company was founded in 1919 to make ads to help theaters diversify their revenue. In the 1950s, the company made the iconic "Let's All Go To The Lobby" trailer, as well as many others that played before movies or during intermissions in indoor and outdoor theaters for decades.



In this age of streaming services, some parts of going to the movies are going away.

Moviegoers of a certain age will remember animated shorts encouraging them to visit the concession stand before the opening credits.

Now a Minnesota filmmaker is shining a spotlight on the company behind the legendary trailers.

"Ever since I was a kid, growing up and going to the Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo, I remember seeing these classic intermission trailers in between the feature films and I always wondered who made these. They are so cool," said Justin Atkinson, director of the documentary "Let's All Go To The Lobby."

Atkinson is making a documentary about Filmack Studios, a Chicago production company founded in 1919 by Irving Mack.

When the concession industry came about in the 1950's, Filmack made a number of cartoon trailers, including one set to the tune of "For He's A Jolly Good Fellow" that became an instant classic.

"It was a big hit with movie theaters because it's so fun to watch, and it does make you want to get up and go to the lobby and get yourself a treat," said Atkinson.

Whether they were shilling for chilled pickles, mosquito repellant, or the virtues of the drive-in theater, the animated ads became a part of pop culture.

In fact, one of the most well-known Filmack trailers played behind a heartbroken Danny Zuko in the movie Grease.

"I think it's a story of America. When you look back at all the classic movies that have been made and these trailers have been a huge part of that as well," said Atkinson.

In the documentary, Atkinson highlights several theaters in Minnesota, like The Heights in Columbia Heights that have shown Filmack trailers over the years. He believes the company's legacy deserves to be preserved on the silver screen.

"They'll always be a way that movie theaters were able to encourage people to come to their theaters and make memories for themselves," said Atkinson.

Atkinson has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise $10,000 to finish "Let's All Go To The Lobby".

If you'd like to donate, click here.