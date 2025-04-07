Police chase in northern MN ends with shots fired

The Brief A driver was hurt but expected to survive after apparently being shot by deputies just south of Crookston, Minn. The exact circumstances of the shooting are not yet known. The shooting followed a pursuit involving the driver, deputies said.



A driver is expected to recover after shots were fired following a police pursuit in northern Minnesota on Monday.

Police chase near Crookston

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says there was an officer-involved shooting following a police chase just south of Crookston, Minn.

Deputies say shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m. along County Road 9 near the intersection of 350th Avenue SW in Russia Township. The intersection is about seven miles south of Crookston.

Driver taken to hospital

What we don't know:

Deputies did not detail the circumstances that sparked the pursuit, or what led to shots being fired.

The driver was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with what deputies say were non-life threatening injuries.

What's next:

The Minnesota BCA was called to review the shooting. They will release further details about what happened in coming days.