Shakopee crash closes highway and leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

Fatal crash in Shakopee

What we know:

According to the Shakopee Police Department, officers responded to a crash on Highway 101 between Murphy's Landing and Canterbury Road.

Police say one person died in the crash and another is in critical condition.

The cras led to the closure of eastbound Highway 101 for a part of Monday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.