Minnesota granting $1.3 million for cameras on 8,000 school bus arms

The Brief The State Office of Traffic Safety is granting $1.3 million to Minnesota schools for cameras on 8,000 school bus arms. The cameras are designed to catch drivers who don't stop for school buses stopped with their arm out and flashing lights on. From 2020-24, there were more than 1,900 stop arm violations in Hennepin County.



Thousands of Minnesota school buses will soon have cameras designed to catch drivers breaking the law.

The State Office of Traffic Safety is awarding nearly $1.3 million in grants to Minnesota school districts to give 8,000 bus cameras. They’ll be specialized to spot drivers who don’t stop when a school bus arm extends, and its lights are flashing.

State officials say there are nearly 10,000 bus trips a day. In the latest phase of funding, 465 cameras are being installed on buses across 18 school districts.

"No child or parent should have to worry about their safety when they’re getting on or off the bus. By using these cameras, more Minnesota communities will be able to hold bad drivers accountable and protect our children." Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson said in a statement.

Schools getting cameras react

What they're saying:

Roseau, North St. Paul, Maplewood and Oakdale are among the school districts getting the grants to have cameras on their stop arms. Roseau Superintendent Tom Jerome said 13 of their buses will get cameras.

"These cameras will be installed on 13 buses and will help improve enforcement of traffic laws, ensuring that drivers stop when students are boarding and unloading a Roseau school bus," Jerome said.

State officials have given more than $15 million in grants to add cameras to school bus stop arms.

Stop arm violations in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Officials say in 2024, there were 2,105 citations to drivers for not stopping for buses with their arms out and lights flashing. The stop arm campaign started in 2022.

Here’s how the citations break down by counties from 2020-24:

Hennepin – 1,918

Wright – 365

Dakota – 307

Blue Earth – 297

Washington – 238

Olmsted – 190

Anoka – 165

Scott – 153

Stearns – 147

Rice – 132

What’s the law?

Why you should care:

Minnesota law states that on undivided roads, drivers heading in both directions must stop at least 20 feet from a bus with its flashing lights on and stop arm out. Motorists on the opposite side of a separated median are not required to stop.

Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine. They can also face charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside or injuring/killing a child.

Tips for students

Dig deeper:

Here’s what students can do to make sure they stay safe:

When getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder.

Wait for the bus driver to signal that it’s safe to cross.

When crossing the street to get on the bus or to go home, make eye contact with motorists before proceeding.