Man dies after crashing into concrete wall in St. Paul Park

A man is dead after he crashed into a concrete wall in St. Paul Park Saturday morning.

Fatal crash in St. Paul Park

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man was driving southbound on Highway 61 when he exited on 70th Street.

Once the man was at the top of the ramp, he went through the intersection and crashed into a concrete wall.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Law enforcement identified the man as 68-year-old Michael Huset of South St. Paul.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash, and Huset was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

What caused or led up to the crash was not stated by law enforcement.