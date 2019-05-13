Darwin, Minn. mom wins $100K prize at Minnesota State Fair
A mother who was at the Minnesota State Fair last week to support her son went home with a lot more than just a blue ribbon.
This was the 'coolest' Minnesota State Fair since 1935
There’s a reason why it’s called the Great Minnesota Sweat Together. During the “average” year, at least a few of the 12 running days during the fair see afternoon temperatures in the 80s or 90s with plenty of humidity. Combine that with a 300-acre plot and two hundred thousand of your closest friends, and it can get a bit sweaty for even the most avid warm weather lover. But this year was totally different.
Elizabeth Warren wins Minnesota State Fair 'bean ballot' in landslide
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren won the Minnesota DFL’s state fair “bean ballot” straw poll, which – while unofficial – is being viewed by officials in both parties as worth more than a hill of beans.
Total Minnesota State Fair attendance record broken yet again
The Minnesota State Fair set a new total attendance record, yet again.
Minnesotans say goodbye to the 2019 State Fair
Monday marked a bittersweet goodbye to the end of the Minnesota State Fair - and the unofficial end of summer.
Sunday marked another State Fair attendance record, overall record well within reach
Only 104,722 people have to walk through the State Fair gates Monday to break the overall Fair attendance record in 2019.
Hurricane Dorian prompts bittersweet reunion for Minnesota family
Hurricane Dorian prompted a bittersweet reunion for a Minnesota family as their son evacuated Florida.
Political discourse at State Fair shows off 'the worst' of Minnesota, party leaders say
After several unpleasant encounters, party leaders from both sides are saying that political discourse at the Minnesota State Fair shows off 'the worst' of our state. Some have even installed security cameras in the booths.
Hurricane Dorian prompts bittersweet reunion for Minnesota family
Hurricane Dorian brought about a bittersweet reunion for a Minnesota family as their son returned home while the storm rages on.
Twin Cities mayors face off on fair's giant slide
Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter faced off in a friendly competition on Wednesday: A race to the bottom of the fair's giant slide.
State Fair affords young Minnesotans valuable first job opportunities
They take the bus, they carpool or they have mom and dad drop them off at work because many of the people employed at the Minnesota State Fair aren’t old enough to have their own driver’s licenses yet.
FOX 9 Junior Correspondent Gia Barreiro takes us inside reptile show at Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9's Junior Correspondent Gia Barreiro ventured Wednesday into an exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair where others dare not go.
Lynx's Collier takes in the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier takes in the Minnesota State Fair!
1st person at Minnesota State Fair in line at 11:15 p.m.
Ginger Johnson, the first person through the gates on the first day of the Minnesota State Fair said she got in line at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
Giant Slide celebrates 50 years at Minnesota State Fair
The Giant Slide is celebrating 50 years at the Minnesota State Fair.
Preparations underway for Minnesota State Fair
Days before the gates open, preparations are underway for this year’s Minnesota State Fair.
Before the State Fair comes the job fair
The Great Minnesota Get-Together is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill more than 500 positions this summer, everything from ticket takers to barn attendants.
Minnesota State Fair releases official new food list
The Minnesota State Fair unveiled its new food list for this year.
Cattle Barn awaiting repairs as State Fair approaches
A winter storm destroyed part of the Cattle Barn's roof at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Now, just 100 days away from the start of the State Fair, the barn is awaiting repairs.
Cattle Barn awaiting repairs 100 days before State Fair starts
One hundred days away from the start of the Minnesota State Fair and one of the big questions is whether the Cattle Barn will be rebuilt in time.