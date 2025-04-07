Minnesota weather: A sunny but chilly day on Monday

The Brief A cold front is dropping temperatures into the 30s on Monday, which is 10–15 degrees below average. The day will feature plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. A warming trend kicks off on Tuesday with rain chances returning by midweek.



Expect a sunny but breezy start to the week with chilly temperatures in the 30s.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s a quiet and bright day on Monday with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Expect breezy conditions with northerly winds at 10-15+ mph, which will gradually relax into the afternoon hours.

A cold front pushed through the region, dropping temperatures 10-15 degrees below average for Monday. Highs across the state are in the 30s, with the Twin Cities metro topping out at around 39 degrees.

Overnight, skies will be clear as temperatures dip back into the 20s across central and southern Minnesota, with single digits possible near the Canadian border.

(FOX 9)

Warmer days ahead

What's next:

Starting on Tuesday, a warming trend begins with highs climbing into the mid and upper 40s, reaching the 50s by midweek and the 60s by the weekend.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with little to no breeze. Rain chances return midweek, with spotty light showers possible late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday.

The sunshine returns on Friday, setting the stage for a quiet and mild end to the week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)