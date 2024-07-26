Minnesota weather: Quickly turning very warm and very humid Friday

The comfortable stretch of weather is coming to an end, as Friday is quickly turning very warm and humid.

Friday’s forecast

Expect a few clouds on Friday morning, but they will clear out quickly by the lunch hour, allowing plenty of afternoon sunshine.

The afternoon is bright, warm, and breezy, with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. The shift in flow is bringing warmer temperatures and higher dew points.

It’s going to be persistently steamy in the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be fairly comfortable but warm on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The daytime high in the Twin Cities metro is 86 degrees, as overnight temperatures dip into the lower 70s.

A hot and muggy weekend

Dew points start to increase on Friday and fluctuate between the mid-60s and lower 70s for the next few days, making it feel more tropical at times.

Along with the increased humidity is the increase in temperatures. On Saturday, temperatures could reach into the lower 90s, with the heat index making it feel warmer.

So far this year, the Twin Cities metro has only had one day with a temperature above 90 degrees. On average, we get 14 days of this weather per year, but in 2023, we had 33 days.

Sunday is more of the same with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but chances for late-day storms return. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s and flirt with the 90s for the next week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: