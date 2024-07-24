George Floyd Square: A look at the designs for 38th and Chicago

article

The City of Minneapolis is now considering several different plans to redesign streets at George Floyd Square and transform the former gas station into a community space.

The city says it is looking at three different plans for the street and five different ideas for the former Speedway at 38th and Chicago.

The proposals come after years of debate and community input on the area that has become a sacred ground for activists in the wake of George Floyd's killing in 2020.

Street changes

The three plans for the street would include: 1.) Keeping the area completely open, 2.) Adding a "transit mall", or 3.) Turning Chicago Avenue into a dead end on the north side of the intersection.

Open design

This design would allow full vehicle access through the intersection and allow for Metro Transit to resume D Line and Route 5 service through the area.

The concept would expand sidewalks and have some spots available for on-street parking.

Transit mall

This option would also allow for some vehicle traffic, but limited to local residents, businesses, emergency vehicles, and Metro Transit bus service.

Pedestrian plaza

This would make Chicago Avenue end as a dead-end on the north side of the intersection, turning the end of the street before 38th Street into a plaza space.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Street design #1: Open (City of Minneapolis) From: Supplied

Turning ‘The People’s Way' into a community space

The former gas station that sits at 38th and Chicago, which has been closed since the 2020 riots, is set to be turned into a community space under the plan.

The City of Minneapolis now owns the former Speedway. Officials want to turn the gas station into a space to honor Floyd's memory and promote racial justice.

The building could be renovated or entirely torn down. The city hopes to add a memorial, healing center, and gathering space at the station.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

What's next?

The city hopes to have a final plan in place for the intersection by the end of the year. Their next workshop will focus on creating the memorial to honor George Floyd at 38th and Chicago.

That workshop is set for next month on Tuesday, August 27 at 5:30 p.m. at 3736 Chicago Ave – just north of George Floyd Square.