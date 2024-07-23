Donald Trump, JD Vance to hold rally in St. Cloud this weekend

Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are holding a rally in St. Cloud on Saturday.

What we know

In a press release on Tuesday, the Trump campaign announced Trump and Vance will hold a rally on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Tickets are required for the event.

According to the press release, Trump and Vance are expected to focus on crime, the economy and immigration during the event.

"President Donald Trump is devastated to see the path of death and destruction left behind by Democrats and their activist friends. President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order in Minnesota!" Trump's campaign post read in part.

Digging deeper

The announcement comes as Trump posted on Truth Social about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's appearance on FOX News Tuesday morning.

"Why did Fox News put up Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, where I am leading? They make me fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!" the post reads.

Gov. Walz recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.