Video shows Minneapolis ICE shooting that left woman dead

The Brief A woman is dead after an ICE agent opened fire in Minneapolis. Law enforcement has responded to the area and have deployed chemical agents as part of crowd control measures. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the version of events shared by ICE "bullshit" and said officials will "seek justice."



ICE is claiming self-defense after a federal agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis. Witnesses at the scene and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey say the ICE version of events is not true.

Video of the shooting can be viewed above.

Fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. Federal officials are claiming self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling "bullshit" on that claim.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The woman died at the hospital.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

Eyewitness accounts of Minneapolis ICE shooting

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, witnesses said a doctor was at the scene and tried to help the woman who had been shot, but the ICE agents refused to let the doctor in to help. Up to 15 minutes later, an ambulance arrived but was blocked by ICE vehicles that had occupied the street.

Witnesses said ICE agents then carried a "limp body" to the end of the street, where the person was loaded into the ambulance.

Department of Homeland Security response

The other side:

Here is Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin's full statement on the shooting:

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.



"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.



"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.



"The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.



"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

"This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."

This comes during what DHS has called the "largest ever" ICE operation underway in Minnesota.

Minnesota leaders respond

Dig deeper:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke out against the version of events shared by ICE.

"We collectively are going to do everything possible to get to the bottom of this, to get justice and to make sure that there is an investigation conducted in full. But what we do know is that a 37-year-old woman is dead, and she was shot by ICE," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday. "We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis… They are not here to create safety in this city, what they are doing is causing chaos and distrust.

"They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in our streets, and in this case are literally killing people. They are already trying to spin this as an act of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bullshit."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the statement from the Department of Homeland Security is part of the "propaganda machine" and told the public not to believe it.