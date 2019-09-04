Man accused of carrying on affair with Rep. Omar says wife made up claims
The alleged love interest of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says his ex-wife made up allegations that he was involved in an affair with the Minnesota representative.
Students sue Eastern Carver County Schools over racial discrimination concerns
Six African-American students and their parents filing a lawsuit against Eastern Carver County Schools, claiming the district hasn't done enough to address racism.
School lunch shaming decreasing, but still a problem in Minnesota
The number of school children who are at risk of getting lunch shamed is going down according to new information released by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.
Rochester, Minn. woman eliminated after making final 6 on MasterChef
A Minnesota woman's impressive run on FOX cooking show MasterChef came to an end Wednesday evening.
U of M plans scooter etiquette crack down as school year begins
There’s no shortage of ways to get around the University of Minnesota, but you can’t go very far without seeing e-scooters.
Multiple police calls to St. Paul firefighter’s home in weeks before deadly shooting
In the weeks leading up to an off-duty St. Paul firefighter’s death, police had responded multiple times to his home, according to St. Paul police records.
Concerned parents, police want to know why school bus was 3 hours late
On Tuesday a bus leaving Nompeng Academy, a charter school in Brooklyn Park, went missing for three hours as parents and police tried to find the seven kids on board.
More charges for man connected to series of Minneapolis home invasions
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man is facing additional charges in connection to a series of Minneapolis home burglaries targeting Hispanic families, according to new documents filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Family’s attempt to hide public information shrouds Eagan fatal police shooting in transparency controversy
The family of a man, who was shot and killed by police in Eagan, Minnesota this summer, appears to be presenting a different narrative after adding their own redactions to investigation documents before releasing them to media.
Community optimistic Northstar rail could finally come to St. Cloud
It derailed nearly a decade ago but now there’s a renewed push to drive the Northstar Commuter Rail all the way to St. Cloud.
Police: Father armed with gun kidnapped his own kids in St. Cloud, Minn.
A father in St. Cloud, Minnesota has been arrested by police who say he kidnapped his own kids from their mother while armed with a handgun.
New DHS commissioner pledges to rebuild trust amid overwhelming problems
Minnesota’s new human services commissioner held aloft a granite plaque with the word “trustworthy” on it Wednesday, telling lawmakers that it would sit on her desk at the agency and govern the way she operates the beleaguered department.
Study: Nearly 350 children unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else every year in the U.S.
Nearly 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else every year, according to a new study from the gun safety support fund Everytown.
Thousands flock to Minnesota couple's sunflower farm for whimsy, bliss
While most of us have a dream, not all of us see it come true. But, one couple in Big Lake, Minnesota lives their dream every day for two weeks when they welcome thousands to their backyard.
Darwin, Minn. mom wins $100K prize at Minnesota State Fair
A mother who was at the Minnesota State Fair last week to support her son went home with a lot more than just a blue ribbon.
NWS confirms second EF-1 tornado Monday night, this one near Howard Lake, Minn.
An EF-1 tornado touched down near Howard Lake, Minn. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
MNsure to open 2020 enrollment period in November
Minnesota's health insurance marketplace MNsure announced Wednesday it will begin its 2020 enrollment period at the start of November.
Citations dismissed for ICE protesters that gathered at St. Paul federal building
Citations have been dropped against a group of protesters that gathered outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul earlier this summer, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
Florida man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Hurricane Dorian
It started as a light-hearted challenge between a Florida couple: can a Smart car fit into their kitchen? The answer: Yes it can.
Mac Miller death: Man arrested for selling counterfeit drugs to rapper, contributing to his death
A man has been arrested in connection to the death of rapper Mac Miller.