LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Schools close, protests planned, barriers removed

The Brief The City of Minneapolis removed street barriers near the site of a fatal ICE shooting. Protests continue as school districts shift to online learning amid heightened ICE activity. Meanwhile, Education Minnesota calls for ICE agents to stay away from schools after recent incidents. Find live updates below, and watch FOX 9 live in the player at the top of the page.



The City of Minneapolis removed makeshift street barriers near the site of a fatal ICE shooting as protests continue and school districts across the Twin Cities metro close or shift to online learning amid heightened ICE activity.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, on Wednesday morning. Federal officials claim self-defense, but local officials have disputed that claim after reviewing videos of the shooting.

The killing has sparked protests in Minneapolis, which have been mostly peaceful outside of a few clashes between federal law enforcement and protesters.

Meanwhile, ICE's presence in the Twin Cities has prompted some schools to close on Friday, and Minneapolis Public Schools will provide optional e-learning through Feb. 12. Protesters are calling for ICE to leave Minnesota, while educators are demanding ICE stay away from schools.

Find live updates from Friday, Jan. 9, on protests, ICE activity and reaction to the fatal ICE shooting below. Watch FOX 9 live in the player at the top of the page. In the player below, watch live news conferences, protest scenes, and additional live coverage.

9:33 a.m. - ‘I dropped an F-bomb, they killed somebody’

At a news conference where Minneapolis leaders demanded transparency in the investigation into Good's killing, Frey said he stands by his statements calling it a reckless abuse of power.

"The narrative the administration was pushing in the immediacy following this shooting was garbage and false and B.S. It was. I stand by every one of those. This notion of inflammatory comments, I mean come on, guys. … I dropped an F-bomb. They killed somebody. Which one os those is more inflammatory? I'm going with the killing somebody."

9:20 a.m. - Sens. Klobuchar, Smith call on DOJ to work with MN

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and local authorities in investigating Renee Nicole Good's shooting death by ICE.

"The state professional investigators coordinated on the tragic Hortman and Annunciation Church shootings with no issues — they shouldn’t be cut out now," Klobuchar shared on social media. "We must have a thorough, objective, and impartial investigation."

9 a.m. - Minneapolis leaders demand transparency in ICE investigation

Minneapolis and state leaders are calling for transparency and accountability in the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good during a news conference Friday morning. They call on Trump's FBI to allow Minnesota law enforcement to coordinate in the investigation.

This comes after the FBI blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from investigating.

8:30 a.m. - John Mulaney cancels Minneapolis shows

Comedian John Mulaney on Thursday said he is postponing his Minneapolis shows that were scheduled for this weekend.

"What's going on in your city is heartbreaking," he posted on social media. "I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience."

But he says he doesn't feel comfortable asking thousands of people to come to his show when the "situation is so unsafe."

Tickets for the weekend shows will be honored April 10, 11 and 12.

8 a.m. - Minnesota educators: Keep ICE away from schools

Education Minnesota, the largest teachers union in the state, is holding a news conference, calling on ICE to stay away from schools starting now.

Schools need to be a safe place for students, union members said. Parents also do not feel safe coming to school.

According to a union member, 142 students didn't go to school at Valley View Elementary School on Thursday.

The union said e-learning may happen at more schools if ICE is operating in their districts. Right now, Minneapolis is the only confirmed district offering e-learning for students through Feb. 12.

7:35 a.m. - Day of unity in Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday as a Day of ​Unity, and has invited all Minnesotans and Americans to participate in acts of service to remember Renee Nicole Good.

"Renee Nicole Good was a loving mother, partner, daughter, and neighbor whose life was defined by compassion, creativity, and care for others," said Walz. "While we cannot bring back Renee Nicole Good, we can honor her life by standing together for decency, democracy, compassion, and our shared values. I invite all Minnesotans and Americans to join me in a day of unity, and honoring her with a moment of silence and participating in acts of service."

Walz is encouraging people to observe a moment of silence at 10 a.m. and use the day to connect with people in your community.

7:30 a.m. - Klobuchar thanks Republican senator

6 a.m. - City removes street barriers

The City of Minneapolis on Friday morning removed makeshift barriers blocking the streets near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where 37-year-old Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

The city says keeping the streets clear is a "critical part" of the city's responsibility to protect "lives, property and first responders during emergencies." The city noted that residents who live in the area have also raised concerns about neighborhood access. The city emphasized the nearby community memorial will not be removed.

"Safety has to come first—every second matters when lives are on the line," said Interim Chief Melanie Rucker, Minneapolis Fire Department. "Just up the street from this location, our crews were actively fighting a three-alarm fire on Monday night. When streets are blocked, it slows our response, limits access to critical resources and puts both residents and emergency responders at risk."

5 a.m. - Calls for ICE to leave Minnesota

Education Minnesota is calling for ICE agents to stay away from schools after multiple incidents in Minneapolis, including a confrontation at Roosevelt High School. Education Minnesota President Monica Byron and local union leaders are holding a news conference at 8 a.m. Friday on the matter.

Minneapolis families and educators are holding a separate news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

You can watch both news conferences live in the players above.

4 a.m. - Schools cancel classes

Several school districts in the Twin Cities metro area have canceled classes or moved to e-learning due to increased ICE activity.

Fridley Public Schools said classes are canceled for Friday, Jan. 9, due to "fear and disruption" the community has faced in the last 24 hours from ICE activity. Columbia Heights Public School posted on social media that classes for Friday would be moving online "out of an abundance of caution." Both school districts plan to be back in school on Monday.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes for Thursday and Friday and are giving students the option to learn from home for at least the next month in the aftermath of the fatal shooting and increased ICE activity.