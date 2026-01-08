Protesters demand ICE leave Minneapolis after Renee Good fatal shooting

The Brief Protesters in Minneapolis demand ICE leave the city. Demonstrations followed the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated ICE will remain in the city.



Protesters in Minneapolis are calling for ICE to leave the city after Renee Good was fatally shot by a federal agent on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Protesters march through Minneapolis

What we know:

Protesters gathered at the intersection of Lake Street and Chicago, marching around the block to 34th and Portland, the location of the shooting. Many carried anti-ICE signs.

Carl Sones, a protester, expressed his motivation, saying, "Definitely want to contribute to the numbers. Feeling angry. Frankly, we just want ICE out of here. Minneapolis has been through enough."

Lucy Pipkin, another protester, added, "Renee Good was shot and killed near my house. It could have been anyone I knew doing legal observers."

ICE's stance and future in Minneapolis

What they're saying:

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated in a press conference that ICE will remain in Minneapolis despite the protests.

The community is closely watching how the situation will develop in the coming days, with many expressing their concerns and hopes for change.