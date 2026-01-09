Education Minnesota: Keep ICE away from schools

The Brief Minnesota educators reiterated their call for ICE agents to stay away from schools amid increased activity in the state. This comes after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis and detained an educator at Roosevelt High School. Federal authorities say the woman was shot while committing an act of domestic terrorism and that the detained educator assaulted a Border Patrol agent.



Teachers and staff with Education Minnesota continue to demand ICE agents stay away from schools after multiple incidents in the past week, including a confrontation at Roosevelt High School.

Education Minnesota message to ICE agents

What they're saying:

Education Minnesota President Monica Byron highlighted the fear and disruption caused by ICE operations near schools. She shared that ICE activity near school properties has caused schools to go into lockdown and disrupted learning.

"We need ICE out of Minneapolis now," said Educational Support Professionals President Katina Taylor. "We need ICE out of Minnesota now. We need ICE away from our schools now."

Chris Erickson, president of the St. Cloud Education Association, shared that the anxiety among students and educators is palpable. He noted that some families are keeping their children at home, fearing ICE presence near schools.

At Valleyview Elementary School in Bloomington, 142 students did not attend class on Thursday, according to Bloomington Federation of Teachers President Wendy Marczak.

Education adjustments

What's next:

The Minnesota Department of Education issued new guidance, saying schools can switch to e-learning through Feb. 12 if needed.