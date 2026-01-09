Minneapolis ICE shooting: New video appears to show agent's angle

The Brief New video shared by Minnesota-based outlet AlphaNews appears to show the moments before Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent. The video appears to be shot from the agent’s perspective and shows the confrontation as Good attempted to drive away before gunshots were fired. The shooting sparked protests in Minneapolis, with demonstrators calling for ICE to leave the community.



New video shared by a local news outlet in Minnesota shows the tense moments before Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent.

What the video shows

What we know:

The video, first shared by AlphaNews, a Minnesota-based independent media outlet and obtained by FOX News, appears to show the angle of the deadly Wednesday shooting from the ICE agent’s perspective.

The video begins with the person recording getting out of their vehicle and approaching the passenger side of Good’s car.

The goal of the video appeared to be getting recorded evidence of the driver of the vehicle, as well as the license plate number.

Still frame from cell phone video (obtained by FOX News) that appears to show the agent's perspective of the Minneapolis ICE shooting.

Another person, who appears to be Good’s wife, Becca, is seen recording as well, saying, "That’s OK, we don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. It’ll be the same plate when you come talk to us later."

An apparent ICE agent is then heard telling Good to get out of her car, after which Good can be heard calmly telling the agent recording the video, "That's fine dude, I'm not mad at you."

When Good attempted to drive off, it appeared that the person recording the video had to quickly jump out of the way, after which gunshots rang out.

The video then shows the rear of Good’s car before it crashed.

Still frame from cell phone video (obtained by FOX News) that appears to show the agent's perspective of the Minneapolis ICE shooting.

What we don't know:

FOX Local has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the video or who shot it.

What they're saying:

The video, which has gotten millions of views and thousands of shares, is drawing both skepticism and validation among the public.

One commenter said:

"This incident was so razor thin that both sides feel completely justified in what they think about the situation. It’s clear to me that everyone involved made an adrenaline-fueled decision through possibly some panic. Crazy."

Another commented:

"She turns her wheel away from him. Very clearly turns her wheel."

The video was retweeted by both the Department of Homeland Security and Vice President JD Vance.

DHS' response to the video

When attempting to verify the authenticity of the video, as well as if the video was shot by an ICE officer, the DHS simply responded to FOX Local with only a link to the video it retweeted from Alpha News' account.

Who is the ICE agent?

The ICE officer who fatally shot Good has been identified as Jonathan Ross . DHS confirmed to FOX 9 that the officer who fired his weapon on Wednesday is the same officer who was dragged 50 yards by a suspect in a vehicle back in June.

The man who dragged Ross was indicted on one count of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, and a federal jury found him guilty in December 2025.

Protests following ICE shooting in Minnesota

Local perspective:

The reaction to Good's shooting was immediate in the city where police killed George Floyd in 2020, with hundreds of protesters converging on the shooting scene and the school district canceling classes for the rest of the week as a precaution.

On Thursday night, hundreds marched in freezing rain down one of Minneapolis’ major thoroughfares, chanting "ICE out now!" and holding signs saying, "Killer ice off our streets."

And on Friday, protesters were out again demonstrating outside a federal facility that is serving as a hub for the immigration crackdown that began Tuesday in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Authorities erected barricades outside the facility Friday.