Minneapolis deadly ICE shooting: City removes barricade near scene

The Brief The City of Minneapolis removed a barricade blocking Portland Avenue, near the area where an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good on Wednesday. The barricades went up after Wednesday's shooting and were removed Friday morning. The memorial for Good will remain, the city says.



The City of Minneapolis removed the barricades on Portland Avenue, near the scene where 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer.

What we know:

The City of Minneapolis removed the barricades on Portland Avenue early Friday morning.

The barriers had been blocking the streets in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, which went up after Wednesday's fatal shooting.

The city says keeping the streets clear is a "critical part" of the city's responsibility to protect "lives, property and first responders during emergencies." The city noted that residents who live in the area have also raised concerns about neighborhood access.

"Safety has to come first—every second matters when lives are on the line," said Interim Chief Melanie Rucker, Minneapolis Fire Department. "Just up the street from this location, our crews were actively fighting a three-alarm fire on Monday night. When streets are blocked, it slows our response, limits access to critical resources and puts both residents and emergency responders at risk."

Memorial for Good preserved

Local perspective:

The City of Minneapolis did say it will not remove the memorial that was created to honor Good.

The city said in a press release, "As our community mourns the loss of a neighbor, it’s important to preserve space for public memorials. We encourage anyone who wishes to come together in remembrance to do so peacefully. But public streets must remain open and accessible so emergency responders can meet urgent safety needs as quickly as possible."

Calls for ICE to leave MN

Dig deeper:

Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, on Wednesday morning. Federal officials claim self-defense, but local officials have disputed that claim after reviewing videos of the shooting.

The killing has sparked protests in Minneapolis, which have been mostly peaceful outside of a few clashes between federal law enforcement and protesters.

Meanwhile, ICE's presence in the Twin Cities has prompted some schools to close on Friday, and Minneapolis Public Schools will provide optional e-learning through Feb. 12. Protesters are calling for ICE to leave Minnesota, while educators are demanding ICE stay away from schools.