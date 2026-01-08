Fridley Public Schools canceled Friday due to ICE activity
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fridley Public Schools has canceled classes for Friday due to increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the last 24 hours.
What we know:
According to email sent to families by Fridley Public Schools, classes are canceled due to "fear and disruption" the community has faced in the last 24 hours from increased ICE activities.
"We are choosing to cancel school tomorrow because so many in our community are scared, unsure if it is safe to travel or leave home, and are experiencing very real trauma. We have seen a major spike in absences and staff availability as families and employees make the best decisions they can to protect themselves and their children," the email stated.
All Fridley schools are canceled with no online or distance learning. There is also no after-school and even activities, and no building rentals will occur.
All Community Education classes are also canceled, as is Tiger Club childcare.
Fridley Public Schools says classes will continue as usual on Jan. 12.
Columbia Heights schools move online for Friday
Dig deeper:
Columbia Heights Public Schools posted on Facebook that out of an "abundance of caution," they will be moving classes online for Friday.
The Facebook post did not say why they are moving classes online.
Mini Adventures Child Care will be open at regular hours, but Adventure Club Child Care will be closed.
School will be held as normal on Monday.