Minneapolis Public Schools offering E-learning through Feb. 12 due to ICE shooting

The Brief Minneapolis Public Schools are offering students the option to learn from home through Feb. 12 in the aftermath of Renee Good being fatally shot in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. Classes are canceled Friday out of an abundance of caution, with civil unrest anticipated after Good's death. Marcia Howard, the President of the Federation of Teachers, said they brought the idea to the school district.



Minneapolis Public Schools are giving their students the option to learn from home for at least the next month in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

MPS offering E-learning through Feb. 12

Marcia Howard, the President of the Minneapolis Federation of Educators, posted to social media Thursday night students are being given the option to learn from home through Reb. 12. She says the teachers’ federation brought the idea to the school district.

Typically, learning from home is offered only the event of weather.

"MPS is going to be offering an option for students to learn from home until February 12. This is an OPTION and exactly what so many families need right now. MFE members brought this to MPS and MPS listened. Let’s stay strong together Minneapolis," Howard said.

MPS cancels Thursday, Friday classes

School district officials announced Wednesday night they were canceling classes for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns around the city in the aftermath of Good’s death.

All district-sponsored programs, including activities, athletics, community education and adult education are also canceled.

Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Federal officials are claiming self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling "bullshit" on that claim. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Good died at the hospital.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said.

One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers.

One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.