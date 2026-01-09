ICE shooting: Minneapolis, state leaders urge BCA role in investigation

The Brief Minneapolis and state leaders are demanding transparency in the ICE shooting investigation. Officials are urging collaboration between local authorities and federal agencies for a thorough investigation. The requests follow the FBI blocking the Minnesota BCA from participating in the investigation.



City and state leaders are calling for transparency and accountability in investigating the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good by allowing the Minnesota BCA to assist.

Calls for transparency in ICE shooting investigation

The backstory:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other city leaders held a news conference Friday, one day after the FBI blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from participating in the investigation.

The mayor said he is "deeply concerned" over statements that the Department of Justice and the Trump administration have reached conclusions about the case before the investigation was complete, including calling Good a "domestic terrorist" and categorizing the federal agent’s actions as defensive.

"Is it deeply concerning that this administration from the very get go is drawing the conclusion that they may ultimately come to? Of course, it is," said Frey. "If you got nothing to hide from, then don't hide from it. Include local experts in the process. We got nothing to hide from here. All we want in Minneapolis is justice and the truth."

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are also calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to work with the Minnesota BCA and local authorities in the investigation.

"The state professional investigators coordinated on the tragic Hortman and Annunciation Church shootings with no issues — they shouldn’t be cut out now," Klobuchar shared on social media. "We must have a thorough, objective, and impartial investigation."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized the decision to remove the BCA on Thursday, noting the BCA has a division built to investigate officer use-of-force incidents.

The BCA was called in to help investigate the shooting but Superintendent Drew Evans said that federal officials "reversed course" and the agency will no longer have access to case materials, scene evidence, or "investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation."