Marijuana legalization, shooting of Ricky Cobb, Adam Fravel final texts: This week's top stories

Recreational marijuana legal in Minnesota. Authorities release State Patrol bodycam of Ricky Cobb shooting on I-94. Search warrant reveals Adam Fravel's final texts to Madeline Kingsbury. Here are the top stories from July 29-Aug. 4.



Recreational marijuana became legal on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Minnesota. But it won’t be legal everywhere, and what you can buy and where you can smoke will be limited. The only place to legally buy cannabis during the opening week is from the NativeCare dispensary on the Red Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota and a dispensary on White Earth Nation in Mahnomen.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released a total of four videos – bodycam footage from the driver's side, passenger's side, and a trooper from behind the vehicle, as well as squad car dashcam video - from the fatal shooting on Interstate 94 on Monday between Minnesota State Patrol and Ricky Cobb II. The shooting is still under investigation.

Search warrants unsealed on Monday in the case against Adam Fravel, the man suspected of killing his ex Madeline Kingsbury leading to a months-long search in southern Minnesota, revealed text messages sent by Fravel in the hours after Kingsbury went missing.

Fravel is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Kingsbury's death.

The Minnesota Department of Health said certain people shouldn't eat fish caught in two Twin Cities waterways. New data show a mixture of pollutants, including PFAS, were found in fish from parts of the Mississippi River and Lake Rebecca near Hastings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Lady Gaga arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'A Star Is Born' at The Shrine Auditorium on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga dined at Café and Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis Sunday night, according to a tweet from the restaurant. "When an iconic restaurant hosts an icon. Last night, we were delighted to have Lady Gaga join us for dinner," the tweet read in part. It's unclear why the star was in Minneapolis.

Adults 21 and older in Minnesota can now legally possess and grow recreational marijuana. Here's everything you need to know about where to buy marijuana, where marijuana can be smoked, who can use marijuana, and how the law affects previous marijuana criminal convictions.

Pictured is Cristina Restrepo who died in a crash on Highway 169 in Plymouth. (Supplied)

The woman killed Sunday when a box truck slammed into her vehicle along Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota, was identified as Cristina Restrepo. Her vehicle was sandwiched between the Ford box truck and another vehicle during the crash. She died from blunt force trauma about two hours later at North Memorial Medical Center.

A fatal crash along Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota, shut down the southbound lanes on Sunday evening. Traffic cam video shows the collision which involved a box truck and at least two other vehicles. The wreck followed a separate incident further down the highway that created a traffic backup.

The BCA is investigating a "use of force incident" on Interstate 94 near 42nd Avenue North. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning when the State Patrol attempted to pull over Ricky Cobb II, who they say had a felony-level warrant out of Ramsey County. Authorities said Cobb refused to get out of his car and as deputies attempted to remove him, he fled. At that point, a trooper shot him.

The life of Sarah Gad could have been defined by drug addiction and prison. Instead, Gad chose to give herself a chance and go to law school. Notably, she successfully defended her first murder case last week after prosecutors dropped charges against Ben Richardson, who was accused of being involved in a fatal Brooklyn Park shooting.