Lady Gaga dines at Minneapolis restaurant

Lady Gaga dined at Café and Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis Sunday night, according to a tweet from the restaurant.

The tweet on Monday said, "When an iconic restaurant hosts an icon. Last night, we were delighted to have Lady Gaga join us for dinner. On behalf of our staff, we thank Lady Gaga — one of the most beloved and influential singers, songwriters and performance actors — for choosing our Mpls restaurant."

It's unclear why the star was in Minneapolis.

Café & Bar Lurcat opened in 2002 on Loring Park in Minneapolis.