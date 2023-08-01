Minnesota State Patrol bodycam released of Ricky Cobb shooting on I-94 in Minneapolis

Authorities are releasing bodycam footage from the fatal shooting on Interstate 94 on Monday between Minnesota State Patrol and Ricky Cobb II.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is holding a press conference that's scheduled to being at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Monday morning when the State Patrol pulled over a driver — Cobb — with no taillights on I-94 near Dowling Avenue.

At that point, the State Patrol says it discovered the driver was wanted on a felony-level warrant out of Ramsey County and attempted to detain him. Authorities said Cobb refused to get out of his car and as deputies attempted to remove him, he fled.

A Minnesota State Patrol Trooper then shot Cobb. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he later died.

On Monday evening, family members identified Cobb as the victim, and held a vigil in his honor at Mississippi River Regional Park.

According to family, Cobb was the father of two sons, ages 8 and 10.