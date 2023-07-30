Fatal Hwy 169 crash shuts down southbound lanes in Plymouth

A fatal crash along Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota shuts down southbound lanes for part of Sunday evening.

Traffic headed south is being diverted at Plymouth Avenue for the crash that happened around 5:15 p.m. just north of Highway 55.

Traffic cam video shows the collision which involved a box truck and at least two other vehicles. The wreck followed a separate incident further down the highway that created a traffic backup.

As vehicles slowed down for the backup, the video shows a white Ford box truck slam into the rear of a sedan. The force of the crash sent the sedan into a third and possibly fourth vehicle.

The crash is under investigation by Minnesota State Patrol. In an update Sunday night, investigators said the crash had turned fatal but it's not yet clear who was killed.

Southbound lanes reopened shortly before 9 p.m.