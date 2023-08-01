Woman killed in Hwy 169 crash identified

The woman killed Sunday when a box truck slammed into her vehicle along Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota has been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Cristina Restrepo died from blunt force trauma about two hours after the crash at North Memorial Medical Center.

Restrepo's Nissan was sandwiched between the Ford box truck and another vehicle during the crash shortly after 5 p.m. Troopers said an earlier crash had triggered a slowdown along Highway 169 southbound just north of Highway 55. As Restrepo slowed down for traffic, the box truck rear-ended the Nissan, pushing Restrepo into the third vehicle.

In traffic camera video, the box truck doesn't appear to slow down before slamming into the sedan.

Troopers have not said what may have caused the crash. As of Tuesday, the driver of the box truck hasn't been charged with a crime nor were they booked into Hennepin County Jail following the incident. In its incident report, Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.