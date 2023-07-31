BCA investigating 'use of force' incident on I-94 in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating what they are calling a "use of force incident" on Interstate 94 near 42nd Avenue North.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning when the State Patrol pulled someone over. Video from traffic cameras in the area shows the motorist driving off and a short chase ensuing, but there is no video yet as to what happened after.

Later, the car is seen pinned against a concrete barrier by a Minnesota State Patrol car.

By 2:30 a.m. multiple MSP squad cars and an ambulance were on scene.

I-94 West remains closed from downtown to 49th Avenue North.

At this time, the condition of the driver is unknown. Though, the medical examiner's vehicle is on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.