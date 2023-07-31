Expand / Collapse search

BCA investigating 'use of force' incident on I-94 in Minneapolis

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:45AM
Minneapolis
FOX 9

'Use of force' incident on I-94

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating what they are calling a "use of force incident" on Interstate 94 near 42nd Avenue North. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning when the State Patrol pulled someone over. Video from traffic cameras in the area shows the motorist driving off and a short chase ensuing, but there is no video yet as to what happened after. Later, the car is seen pinned against a concrete barrier by a Minnesota State Patrol car.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating what they are calling a "use of force incident" on Interstate 94 near 42nd Avenue North. 

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning when the State Patrol pulled someone over. Video from traffic cameras in the area shows the motorist driving off and a short chase ensuing, but there is no video yet as to what happened after. 

Later, the car is seen pinned against a concrete barrier by a Minnesota State Patrol car. 

BCA investigating 'use of force incident; on I-94 in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a 'use of force' incident on I-94 near 42 Avenue North

By 2:30 a.m. multiple MSP squad cars and an ambulance were on scene. 

I-94 West remains closed from downtown to 49th Avenue North. 

At this time, the condition of the driver is unknown. Though, the medical examiner's vehicle is on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.